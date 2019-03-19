Panthers boost pass rush by reportedly signing Bruce Irvin to a one-year contract

The Carolina Panthers are adding another veteran pass rusher to replace the retired Julius Peppers. Carolina signed defensive end Bruce Irvin to a one-year deal on Tuesday, per Adam Schefter, adding to what's been a quiet offseason for the Panthers, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

Irvin, who will be 32 in November, notched 6.5 sacks while playing for the Falcons and the Raiders last season. He brings 43.5 career sacks to the Panthers, including a career-high eight sacks in 2017.

The move, of course, doesn't preclude the Panthers from going for another end in free agency. But it does add a veteran presence to a team that lost a pair of staples in Thomas Davis and Peppers.

The Panthers struggled during the back half of last season, due in no small part to an injury to Cam Newton, and finished 7-9, third in the NFC South. They were 27th in the league in sacks with 35. Bringing in Irvin plus adding more pass-rush help in the draft that features a wealth of defensive line talent could be just what the Panthers need to solidify their defense as the look to find their way back to prominence in 2019.