The Carolina Panthers have re-signed wide receiver Hunter Renfrow less than a week after the team released him at final roster cutdowns. Renfrow will take the roster spot of Jalen Coker, who was placed on injured reserve due to a quad injury he suffered during practice on Thursday.

Coker will miss at least four games. Carolina's first four games are against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots. He will be eligible to return for the the team's Week 5 game against the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 5 if he is medically cleared.

Coker was an expected starter after the team traded veteran wideout Adam Thielen to the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Coker played in 11 games last season, including four starts, and had 32 receptions for 478 yards, the third-most on the team, and two touchdowns.

With Coker sidelined and Thielen in Minnesota, the Panthers moved quickly to bring back Renfrow, who can provide some experience to the wide receiver room and for quarterback Bryce Young.

Renfrow played the first five years of his career with the Las Vegas Raiders and was released by the team after the 2023 season. The 2021 Pro Bowler was close to retiring due to his struggles with ulcerative colitis, but he decided to continue his pursuit of a pro career thanks in part to the encouragement of his college coach, Clemson's Dabo Swinney.

Renfrow took the 2024 season off and had a specific goal of playing for the Panthers, his favorite childhood team. He joined the Panthers this offseason and was hindered by a hamstring issue at times during training camp. After his release, both Panthers coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan were transparent about their hope to add Renfrow to the practice squad. Coker's injury opened the door for a spot on the 53-man roster instead.

Renfrow caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021, but symptoms from his autoimmune disease made things difficult for him in 2022 and 2023. The disease causes ulcers and inflammation in the colon and rectum and can impact daily life.

Renfrow appeared in two preseason games for the Panthers. He had two receptions for seven yards against the Houston Texans and two receptions for five yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Panthers' receiver room also includes Tetairoa McMillan, a 2025 first-round pick who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, Xavier Legette, David Moore, Jimmy Horn Jr. and Brycen Tremayne. Renfrow could have a prominent role when the Panthers open their season on Sept. 7 against the Jaguars.