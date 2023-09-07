The Carolina Panthers kick off a new era Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons with a new head coach in Frank Reich and a new quarterback in Bryce Young. However, the Panthers offense may be missing a few important playmakers when it takes the field for the first time.
Carolina is dealing with multiple injuries at wide receiver, as new additions DJ Chark and Adam Thielen did not practice Thursday. Chark, who came over to Carolina after one season with the Detroit Lions, has been dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered towards the end of August, and has not practiced at all this week. One has to wonder if he's a long-shot to play Sunday.
As for Thielen, the longtime Minnesota Vikings weapon, he was a limited participant Wednesday with an ankle issue, then sat out of practice Thursday. Thielen was voted a team captain by his new teammates this offseason, and his practice status Friday will be telling about his availability Week 1.
If both wide receivers cannot go, the rookie Young will have to rely on Terrace Marshall Jr., Jonathan Mingo, Laviska Shenault Jr and Ihmir Smith-Marsette at wideout. However, Marshall has been limited this week with a back injury, while Smith-Marsette is listed on the injury report with an ankle issue -- although he was a full participant in both practice sessions so far this week.