Before becoming the Carolina Panthers starting quarterback -- and before earning "ungodly numbers" in income from NIL deals at Alabama -- Bryce Young was just a regular college student trying to make some extra money. On Tuesday, the 22-year-old said he used to be a DoorDash driver during his first year in Alabama.

"Honestly, I would only have a mask on and a hoodie and I would only accept drop-it-at-my-door orders," Young said. "For the most part, I never got recognized. "It was before NIL. I just wanted to have a little extra money."

Young was a freshman for the Crimson Tide during the 2020 season, playing behind starter Mac Jones. The NCAA did not allow student-athletes to earn money from their name, image and likeness until the new rule went into effect on July 1, 2021.

After that, Young immediately started cashing in on his star power and made almost seven figures as a college player, according to Alabama coach Nick Saban. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner eventually became the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Young went on to receive a four-year, fully guaranteed $37.95 contract, which included a $24.6 million signing bonus. He has yet to play an NFL game, but expectations are already high for the rookie.