The Carolina Panthers are turning back to Bryce Young for their upcoming game against the Denver Broncos. Young will make his first start since Week 2 after Andy Dalton sprained his thumb during a car accident that involved his entire family earlier this week.

While Dalton won't start, the team will monitor the status of his thumb in the days leading up to kickoff to see whether or not he can serve as Carolina's No. 2 quarterback on game day. Regarding Dalton's family, Panthers first-year head coach Dave Canales said everyone is "OK" and "healthy" following the accident.

Bryce Young CAR • QB • #9 CMP% 56.9 YDs 299 TD 0 INT 3 YD/Att 4.6 View Profile

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Young was benched after he and the Panthers struggled during the season's first two games. During those contests, Young went a combined 31 of 56 passing for 245 yards with no touchdowns and three picks. He was also sacked six times as the Panthers were outscored by a combined score of 73-13 in losses to the Saints and Chargers.

Young started all but one of the Panthers' games as a rookie, going 2-14 while completing just under 60% of his passes. He did throw just 10 interceptions and had more touchdown passes (11) than picks during his rookie season.

But Young and the offense started off slowly this season, which promoted Canales to make the surprising decision to switch to Dalton, a 14-year veteran who is the middle of his second season with the franchise. Dalton led the Panthers to their only win of the season in Week 3, but the team has since followed up that win with four consecutive defeats.

Young will have his work cut out for him on Sunday, as the Broncos' defense currently ranks third in the NFL in points allowed and fifth in both passing yards and touchdown passes given up. Denver has also allowed the fewest percentage of touchdowns given up in the red zone.

Expect Young to lean on a Panthers running game that has done a solid job so far, led by Chuba Hubbard, who is averaging a career-high 5.2 yards-per-carry.