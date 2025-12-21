It's been a rough season in the NFC South. Despite both the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers being 7-7, the teams are tied for first place and now collide twice in the span of three weeks to close out the regular season. The first battle is this Sunday in Charlotte, and the winner will get an important leg up in the divisional race. Can Bryce Young and the Panthers defend home turf, or will Baker Mayfield and the Bucs steal a win in enemy territory?

Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Buccaneers are 3-point favorites, per the latest Buccaneers vs. Panthers odds from DraftKings, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Tampa Bay is a -155 money line favorite (risk $155 to win $100), while Carolina is a +130 underdog. Before making any Panthers vs. Buccaneers picks of your own, make sure to look at the top NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

Where to watch Buccaneers vs. Panthers on Sunday

When: Sunday, Dec. 21

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Buccaneers vs. Panthers betting preview

Odds: Buccaneers -3, Over/Under 45.5

Tampa Bay is 5-9 against the spread and 8-6 to the Over. Carolina is 8-6 ATS and 7-7 to the Over. The Buccaneers have failed to cover each of their last five games, winning outright just once in that span. The Panthers have alternated spread losses and covers in their last five, with each non-cover also producing an Under and each cover producing both an Over and an outright win.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers SGP

Buccaneers -155

Emeka Egbuka anytime touchdown scorer

Rico Dowdle Over 15.5 rushing attempts

Bet it at DraftKings:

Model's Buccaneers vs. Panthers score prediction, picks

The SportsLine Projection Model expects the Bucs to leave Carolina on a high note. Tampa Bay covers in 55% of the model's simulations and wins outright in an impressive 63%. The Over hits in 56% of the sims.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers score prediction: Buccaneers 28, Panthers 22

Want more Week 16 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 16 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.