Panthers' Cam Newton: Colin Kaepernick is better than some current starting QBs

Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned, but he picked up another supporter on Tuesday. When Cam Newton met with the media five days before the Carolina Panthers open up the season against San Francisco 49ers , he called Kaepernick a starting-caliber quarterback in today's NFL and said Kaepernick's situation is "unfair."

"I really think it's unfair," he said, via the Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue. "I think it's unfair. ... In my own opinion, do I think Kaepernick is better than some of these starting quarterbacks in this league? Absolutely. Should he be on a roster, in my opinion? Absolutely. There's no question about it. Is he good enough to be on a roster? Is he good enough to be a starting quarterback? Absolutely."

Here's what Cam Newton has to say about the fact that Colin Kaepernick is not on an NFL roster: pic.twitter.com/9iP1r33flq — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) September 5, 2017

Regardless of how anyone feels about Kaepernick's protest and his ability on the field, there's no denying that Kaepernick (88.9 passer rating) has better statistics than the following Week 1 starters (not including rookies): Josh McCown (78.2), Blake Bortles (79.6), Brian Hoyer (84.8), Mike Glennon (84.6), Scott Tolzien (66.4), Tom Savage (74.9), Jared Goff (63.6), Carson Wentz (79.3), and Jay Cutler (85.7).

That doesn't mean that all of the teams that are starting those quarterbacks above should've signed Kaepernick -- the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles are developing their second-year quarterbacks, the Houston Texans drafted Deshaun Watson to eventually replace Savage, and Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase has a history with Cutler -- but more than a few could've used him. At the very least, Kaepernick would immediately be one of the game's best backup quarterbacks if someone signed him.

Kaepernick, who started his national anthem protest of racial injustice last summer, has seen his protest continue into this season due to players like Michael Bennett and Marshawn Lynch , who remained seated during the anthem in the preseason. Though many have come out strongly against Kaepernick's protest, some notable figures have come out in support of him. Like Newton, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is convinced that Kaepernick should be on an NFL roster right now, but isn't "because of his protests."