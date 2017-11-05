Panthers' Cam Newton earns Steph Curry's approval by literally dunking on Falcons
SuperCam is back at it
Cam Newton is one of the game's best quarterbacks due to his rare combination of size and athleticism, which gives him the ability to do his best Beast Mode impression when he isn't slinging passes from the pocket. Against the Falcons on Sunday, Newton did his best LeBron James impression instead, dunking all over the Falcons.
I'm not kidding. Newton literally dunked on Desmond Trufant, slamming the ball on top of Trufant's helmet just as he crossed the goal line for a 9-yard touchdown.
It's even better in screenshot form:
Warriors point guard and two-time NBA MVP (and a Panthers fan) Steph Curry gave his official stamp of approval.
For Newton, that touchdown marked his 52nd career rushing touchdown. He leads all quarterbacks in rushing touchdowns since he entered the NFL in 2011. As NFL Research pointed out, that's 42 more than the next closest quarterback, which is insane.
Just before the trade deadline on Tuesday, the Panthers dealt Newton's top receiver, Kelvin Benjamin, to Buffalo. Keep in mind, Newton's already missing his favorite target, tight end Greg Olsen, who's been on injured reserve since September. Newton's response? I'll just do everything myself.
So far, so good.
-
Julio Jones drops easiest TD catch ever
Jones should have had one of the easiest touchdowns of his life but couldn't hang on
-
NFL Week 9 updates: Wentz helps MVP odds
Get your fix of all of the best highlights from Week 9 right here
-
Winston leaves bench to start fight
Let's check in with the Buccaneers and their struggling quarterback
-
Protesting NFL players request mediation
A group of NFL players wants a formal mediation process involving a third party to address...
-
AJ Green slugs Jalen Ramsey
Green appears to have temporarily lost his mind
-
Cowboys make giant banner for Tony Romo
The Cowboys are giving Tony Romo a warm welcome in his return to Dallas
Add a Comment