Panthers' Cam Newton earns Steph Curry's approval by literally dunking on Falcons

SuperCam is back at it

Cam Newton is one of the game's best quarterbacks due to his rare combination of size and athleticism, which gives him the ability to do his best Beast Mode impression when he isn't slinging passes from the pocket. Against the Falcons on Sunday, Newton did his best LeBron James impression instead, dunking all over the Falcons.

I'm not kidding. Newton literally dunked on Desmond Trufant, slamming the ball on top of Trufant's helmet just as he crossed the goal line for a 9-yard touchdown.

It's even better in screenshot form:

Warriors point guard and two-time NBA MVP (and a Panthers fan) Steph Curry gave his official stamp of approval.

For Newton, that touchdown marked his 52nd career rushing touchdown. He leads all quarterbacks in rushing touchdowns since he entered the NFL in 2011. As NFL Research pointed out, that's 42 more than the next closest quarterback, which is insane. 

Just before the trade deadline on Tuesday, the Panthers dealt Newton's top receiver, Kelvin Benjamin, to Buffalo. Keep in mind, Newton's already missing his favorite target, tight end Greg Olsen, who's been on injured reserve since September. Newton's response? I'll just do everything myself. 

So far, so good.

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

