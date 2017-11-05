Panthers' Cam Newton earns Steph Curry's approval by literally dunking on Falcons

Cam Newton is one of the game's best quarterbacks due to his rare combination of size and athleticism, which gives him the ability to do his best Beast Mode impression when he isn't slinging passes from the pocket. Against the Falcons on Sunday, Newton did his best LeBron James impression instead, dunking all over the Falcons.

I'm not kidding. Newton literally dunked on Desmond Trufant, slamming the ball on top of Trufant's helmet just as he crossed the goal line for a 9-yard touchdown.

It's even better in screenshot form:

CAM DUNKED ON YOU pic.twitter.com/zXF2Zu7wJp — SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) November 5, 2017

Warriors point guard and two-time NBA MVP (and a Panthers fan) Steph Curry gave his official stamp of approval.

Cam out there dunking on people now? I’ll have to ask him what that feeling is like later #iplaybelowtherim — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 5, 2017

For Newton, that touchdown marked his 52nd career rushing touchdown. He leads all quarterbacks in rushing touchdowns since he entered the NFL in 2011. As NFL Research pointed out, that's 42 more than the next closest quarterback, which is insane.

.@Panthers Cam Newton leads all QBs with 52 rushing TD since entering the NFL in 2011



Next closest QB: Andy Dalton with 18 — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 5, 2017

Just before the trade deadline on Tuesday, the Panthers dealt Newton's top receiver, Kelvin Benjamin, to Buffalo. Keep in mind, Newton's already missing his favorite target, tight end Greg Olsen, who's been on injured reserve since September. Newton's response? I'll just do everything myself.

So far, so good.