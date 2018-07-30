Panthers CB Ross Cockrell carted off after apparently breaking his leg in practice collision

It's early in training camp, but the injury bug has bitten the Carolina Panthers, and it has bitten hard.

A day after All-Pro right tackle Daryl Williams went down with a dislocated patella and torn MCL, the NFC South contenders may have lost another starter for the long haul on Monday. As the Charlotte Observer and other outlets reported, cornerback Ross Cockrell was carted off the field during practice after an end-zone collision with wide receiver Torrey Smith.

According to the Observer and Pro Football Weekly's Eric Edholm, the collision caused players and media to "hear a bone break" and prompted Cockrell to yell, "My leg is broke!" After lying on the ground, where teammates surrounded him with "quiet" and "disgusted" looks, he was then ushered off the field in an air cast.

Ross Cockrell down in pain, players looked disgusted when they saw the injury, it's very quiet out here right now @FOX46News — Josh Sims (@JoshFox46) July 30, 2018

Panthers CB Ross Cockrell carted off the field in an air cast pic.twitter.com/gTzD98iQ87 — Tadd Haislop (@TaddHaislop) July 30, 2018

Signed to a two-year contract in March, Cockrell figured to have a prominent role in the Panthers secondary in 2018, especially after former starter Daryl Worley was traded and free-agent target Bashaud Breeland failed his physical upon trying to join the team. A nine-game starter for the New York Giants in 2017, he has 32 total starts under his belt, having kicked off his career with the Buffalo Bills and spending two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With Cockrell sidelined indefinitely, the Panthers could have rookie Donte Jackson compete for a No. 1 job opposite James Bradberry. Kevon Seymour, Corn Elder, Lorenzo Doss and 30-year-old Captain Munnerlyn are among other options at the position.