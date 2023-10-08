The Carolina Panthers and Detroit Lions huddled around Chandler Zavala, kneeling in silence as the rookie offensive lineman was down on the field for more than five minutes and taken off on a stretcher following a scary collision in Sunday's game.

Zavala collided with Isaiah Buggs and laid on the ground for several minutes. A brace was put on his neck as he was strapped down to prevent any movement, per the Detroit News. As Zavala was taken off on a stretcher, he raised his arm with a thumbs up with thunderous applause from the crowd at Ford Field.

After the collision with Buggs, the Lions pass rusher immediately signaled to the trainers for medical help. Zavala was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury, per a Panthers spokesperson.

More to come on Zavala after the Panthers give further updates on his condition.