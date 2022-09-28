Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey has popped up on the injury report a couple times this season due to non-serious issues, leading him to joke that he would show up on the injury report if he went to the bathroom. This week, however, there's actually more concern around McCaffrey.

McCaffrey was listed on the Panthers' Wednesday injury report with a thigh issue, and he did not practice. According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones, there's more concern around this quad injury than the other issues that caused him to be listed in previous weeks.

McCaffrey had previously been listed with ankle and shin injuries earlier in the year, but they never came close to hindering his Sunday status. Head coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday that this quad issue popped up after Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints, and that they hope to know more about it on Thursday, per WCNC.

McCaffrey has had a solid start to the 2022 campaign, as he's fifth in the NFL with 243 rushing yards and one touchdown. He rushed for 102 yards against the New York Giants in Week 2, and 108 yards against the Saints on Sunday.

Injuries have unfortunately haunted McCaffrey over the past few years. After signing his monster four-year extension in April 2020, he played in just 10 of 33 possible games over the next two seasons. The Panthers play host to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.