Panthers claim former Bears running back Mike Davis off waivers, adding depth behind Christian McCaffrey

The Carolina Panthers have claimed former Chicago Bears running back Mike Davis, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Throughout the course of this season, Davis was used sparingly by the Bears after the team inked him to a two-year, $6 million deal this offseason. Seeing as he logged just 11 carries for 47 yards during his seven games played with Chicago, the team decided to cut bait in a reported attempt to further help their standing in the compensatory pick formula this offseason.

Davis himself seems to be pleased with his new situation with the Panthers, seemingly reacting to the claim on Twitter.

😏😏😏😏😏😏 let’s get it — IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) November 11, 2019

For Carolina, this is a pretty savvy waiver claim as it can now use Davis to help ease the workload of star running back Christian McCaffrey and keep him fresh for the stretch run. Through Week 10, McCaffrey is in the thick of MVP discussions after totaling 1,385 yards from scrimmage and a league-leading 14 combined touchdowns.

That elite level of production has also brought a substantial workload that has fallen onto McCaffrey's shoulders. He has 233 total touches at this point in the year, which is second highest in the NFL and only behind Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. With Davis now in the fold, the Panthers have the flexibility to rest McCaffrey in certain situations throughout a given game and still have a capable runner in the backfield.

Prior to signing with the Bears this offseason, Davis was a member of the Seattle Seahawks and rushed for 514 yards on 4.6 yards per-carry in 2018 and logged 34 receptions for 214 yards.