Panthers 'closing in' on signing QB Teddy Bridgewater to a multi-year deal
Carolina appears to have found its next QB after letting Cam Newton seek a trade
Teddy Bridgewater appears to have found found his next NFL team. The Panthers are "closing in" on a multi-year deal with Bridgewater, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora. The current deal being negotiated is for three years and $60 million, per ESPN's Chris Mortensen.
Bridgewater, 27, was also reportedly generating interest from the Patriots and Bears coming off a season in which he led the Saints to a 5-0 record when he replaced an injured Brees two weeks into the campaign. He completed nearly 68% of his passes for 1,384 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions in 2019, a performance that helped the Saints capture the NFC South division title before they ultimately fell to the Vikings in the first round of the playoffs.
The 32nd overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Bridgewater started his career with the Vikings before signing with the Saints in the 2018 offseason. He boasts a 22-12 career record as a starter with his best season was in 2015 when he completed 65.3% of his passes while helping lead the Vikings to a NFC North division title.
A devastating knee injury in August of 2016 set his career back, however, as Bridgewater was sidelined for nearly two seasons. He became a free agent after the Vikings declined to pick up his fifth-year option. He started just one game during his first season in New Orleans before being called into action after Drew Brees' sustained an injury to his throwing hand during the team's Week 2 loss to the Rams.
In Carolina, Bridgewater would be part of a Panthers' offense that is spearheaded by running back Christian McCaffrey, who last season joined Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk as the only running backs in NFL history to run and receive for over a 1,000 yards in a single season. Carolina's receiving corps is led by D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel, who combined to catch 141 passes for 1,802 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
With the Panthers, Bridgewater would be reunited with offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who was an offensive assistant in New Orleans during the 2017 and '18 seasons.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Raiders reportedly land Littleton
Little earned Pro Bowl honors in 2018
-
Derrick Henry gets Kobe necklace made
Henry had quite the bling made to remember the late, great former Lakers superstar
-
Cowboys offseason hub: Dates, FA, draft
The only source you need to keep up with America's Team this offseason
-
Buccaneers speak with Tom Brady
Buccaneers' general manager Jason Licht said that the two sides spoke on Monday
-
Players react to TB12 leaving Pats
TB12 is taking his talents elsewhere
-
Ranking the top teams for Brady in 2020
These are the best landing spots for Brady
-
LIVE: Free agency Day 2 rumors, signings
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, notes and signings across the league
-
NFL combine: Live workout results
The draft's top-ranked cornerback refused to stay on the sideline
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game