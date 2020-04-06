Panthers could listen to trade offers for Curtis Samuel, per report; Eagles a potential suitor
The former second-round pick is entering the final year of his contract
The wide receiver market in 2020 NFL free agency was drier than usual, with big names like Robby Anderson struggling to find early or aggressive suitors and only blockbuster trades (see: DeAndre Hopkins, Stefon Diggs) shaking up the position league-wide. But at least one more notable pass catcher could be on the move soon, as The Athletic's Joseph Person recently reported the Carolina Panthers could be open to trading former second-round pick Curtis Samuel.
Carolina is not actively shopping Samuel, Person wrote in response to questions about the team's remade WR corps, but it would possibly consider parting with the 23-year-old "if someone called with a strong offer." You could likely say the same for most NFL players, but Samuel is a notable name nonetheless, especially entering a contract year. Drafted 40th overall out of Ohio State in 2017, the wideout "needs to become more consistent" to secure a top job in the Panthers' offense, per Person, and has a skill set largely mirrored by Anderson, who inked a two-year, $20 million deal with Carolina in March.
Being so young, Samuel would seem to fit into new coach Matt Rhule's rebuilding plan. But Anderson and 2019 breakout D.J. Moore figure to be atop the WR depth chart, and the Panthers haven't clung to youth in every scenario this offseason, notably dealing 26-year-old Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for the older Russell Okung.
If the Panthers were to listen to trade offers, The Athletic's Sheil Kapadia speculates the Philadelphia Eagles would be among the most likely suitors. The Eagles are a sure bet to add at least one WR in the 2020 draft, but they steered clear of older veterans at the position in free agency and would seemingly sign off on Samuel's age and speed. The Panthers, he suggested, could be enticed with a package involving both picks and players -- like former second-round cornerback Sidney Jones.
