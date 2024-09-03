A notable name just became available with the start of the NFL's regular season on the horizon. The Carolina Panthers have released former first-round pick K'Lavon Chaisson just five days ahead of their season-opener against the New Orleans Saints.

The 20th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Chaisson was left unprotected this offseason after the Jacksonville Jaguars declined to pick up his fifth-year option the previous spring. He signed with the Panthers early in free agency and was part of the team's initial 53-man roster. The Panthers, however, decided that Chaisson's services were no longer needed.

Carolina had yet to elevate someone to fill Chaisson's spot on the roster after releasing him. There was no one behind fellow former first-round pick Jadeveon Clowney on the depth chart. Clowney, fellow starter DJ Johnson and backup Eku Leota were the only outside linebackers on the team's 53-man roster. They have three outside linebackers (rookie Kenny Dyson, Thomas Incoom and Tarron Jackson) on the practice squad.

For whatever reason, Chaisson has yet to parlay his potential into success at the NFL level. He had just 11 starts over his four years in Carolina, where he recorded just 73 tackles, five sacks, and two pass breakups in 57 games. The 25-year-old entered the NFL following a solid 2019 campaign at LSU that saw him record 6.5 sacks, 60 tackles (13.5 for loss) and a forced fumble for that year's national champions.

One team that may be interested in Chaisson is the Steelers, who need some help at backup OLB following Markus Golden's surprising retirement during training camp.