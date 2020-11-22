The Carolina Panthers wanted until the last minute to determine if Teddy Bridgewater would start against the Detroit Lions. Once the clock expired, Carolina decided to make Bridgewater inactive for Week 11 and start P.J. Walker at quarterback, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bridgewater was battling a right knee injury suffered in a Week 10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was limited in practice throughout the week. He was a game-time decision from the onset, as Carolina loses another major starter in their backfield with Christian McCaffrey set to miss another week with a shoulder injury.

Walker, the Panthers No. 2 quarterback, is coming off a 2020 campaign as the XFL's most prolific passer in the league's revival. Walker completed 65% of his passes for a league-leading 1,338 yards, 15 touchdowns to just four interceptions for the Houston Roughnecks -- who went 5-0 in his five starts. Walker played for Panthers head coach Matt Rhule at Temple from 2013 to 2016.

Walker has played just two games in the NFL, completing 3 of 8 passes for 15 yards in just 14 snaps for the Panthers this season. He spent the beginning of his career on the Indianapolis Colts practice squad.