Panthers' defensive backs coach resigns after workplace misconduct investigation

The Carolina Panthers accepted the resignation of defensive backs coach Curtis Fuller on Wednesday. Fuller issued his resignation after an investigation into workplace misconduct.

Team spokesman Steven Drummond gave the following statement regarding the resignation to ESPN.com:

Panthers statement from spokesperson Steven Drummond on why the team accepted the resignation of defensive backs coach Curtis Fuller on Wednesday: "After approaching Coach Fuller with the findings of an investigation into complaints of inappropriate... https://t.co/1vSc8c5X1c — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) May 4, 2018

"After approaching Coach Fuller with the findings of an investigation into complaints of inappropriate conduct, we accepted his resignation. The Panthers are deeply committed to ensuring a safe, comfortable and diverse work environment where all individuals, regardless of sex, race, color, religion, gender, or sexual identity or orientation, are treated fairly and equally."

Fuller had been with the team since 2013, and he was promoted to defensive backs coach last season when now-Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks became the team's defensive coordinator after the departure of Sean McDermott, who is now the coach of the Bills.

The investigation of conduct by Fuller is, of course, not the first such investigation with the Panthers. Owner Jerry Richardson was also investigated for alleged misconduct by both the team and the league, and it led to his decision to sell the franchise. The sale is still being worked out, with several candidates vying for the right to purchase the team from Richardson.