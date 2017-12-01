Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson suspended four games for PED violation

The Carolina Panthers defensive line is greater than the sum of its parts, a low-key group that has dominated this year because of the depth they present to opposing offensive lines. They will lose a pretty crucial member over the next four weeks, as veteran defensive end Charles Johnson was suspended four games for a PED violation, the club announced on Friday afternoon.

Johnson's suspension begins immediately, which means he will miss Sunday's Week 13 game against the New Orleans Saints and he will be eligible to return to the Panthers for the final week of the regular season.

"Charles Johnson of the Carolina Panthers has been suspended without pay for the team's next four games for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances," the NFL said in statement. "Johnson's suspension begins immediately. He will be eligible to return to the Panthers' active roster on Monday, December 25 following the team's December 24 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers."

Johnson attributed the suspension to his recovery from back surgery and a need to be a part of the Panthers defensive line.

"I accept full responsibility. I have been recovering from back surgery, dealing with the daily grind of football and mistakenly thought this could help. It was an error in judgement on my part," Johnson said in a statement. "We have a special group here I wanted to be a part of and felt an obligation to do my part by getting back as soon as possible. I have always prided myself on being a person who does things the right way through hard work, dedication and sacrifice. I want to apologize to my team, Mr. Richardson and Panthers fans for this mistake.

"Regretfully I have disappointed people, but I promise to come back ready to redeem myself when this suspension is over."

Johnson, who has been with the Panthers since being drafted by Carolina in the third round of the 2007 NFL Draft, has yet to record a sack this season, but he has been a productive presence in opposing backfields, registering 18 pressures per Pro Football Focus (34th among 4-3 defensive ends).

Julius Peppers has been the key veteran member of this team, and the Panthers will go as far as the defensive tackle tandem of Kawaan Short and Star Lotulelei take them, but the loss of Johnson could take a toll against a Saints team that has looked dominant in the ground game recently. The more time Drew Brees gets, the more dangerous the Saints are too.

The Panthers need an all-hands-on-deck situation with this serving as a de facto NFC South playoff game. Losing Johnson hurts.