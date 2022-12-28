Despite all that they've been through over the course of the 2022 season, the Carolina Panthers control their own destiny. If the Panthers win both of their final two games, they will win their first NFC South title since 2015 and advance to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

And that's after starting 1-4 and firing head coach Matt Rhule.

His replacement, interim head coach Steve Wilks, has gotten Carolina to the point where they are 6-9 and in position to win a weak NFC South, which has earned him the respect of his players. Speaking on Tuesday, Carolina Panthers star defensive tackle Derrick Brown echoed the feelings of the locker room in saying that they want Wilks to continue to be their head coach in 2023 and beyond.

"I'll speak for everybody in that locker room in saying we want Coach Wilks to be our next head coach. That's for sure," Brown said. "I think every single week we're gonna come in, he's gonna tell you exactly how it is. He doesn't sugarcoat nothing. He keeps it Plain Jane, per se. He lets you know exactly what's going on.

"You could be one of the best players, but you walk into that building on Monday, he's gonna tell you exactly how he felt about how you played. That level of clarity, that's exactly what we want."

Wilks was an integral part of Ron Rivera's Panthers teams that made four playoff appearances in five years with three NFC South titles and a trip to Super Bowl 50 in 2015, first serving as defensive backs coach before adopting assistant head coach and defensive coordinator duties. Wilks was re-hired by the Panthers earlier this year as the team's defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach, but took on interim coaching duties after the team started 1-4.

The Panthers' turnaround is also redemption for Wilks, who was only given one season as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. Wilks was fired after going 3-13, a firing that was criticized given what he had to work with. As part of a class-action lawsuit against the NFL alleging racial discrimination in hiring and workplace practices, Wilks argued that he was hired as a "bridge coach ... not given any meaningful chance to succeed"

Whether or not Wilks will be given the chance to be the Panthers' full-time coach remains to be seen. In October, team owner David Tepper had conditionally left the door open for Wilks to shed his interim label and become head coach outright.

"He's in a position to be in consideration for that position," Tepper said. "I had a talk with Steve. No promises were made, but if he does an incredible job he has to be in consideration."