Panthers don't anticipate Cam Newton returning anytime soon as he recovers from mid-foot sprain
Newton has not yet begun to take part in team activities at practice
The Carolina Panthers do not anticipate former MVP Cam Newton returning in the near future, according to a source with knowledge of the situation, and are proceeding as if Kyle Allen will be their quarterback for the foreseeable future. Newton's recovery from a mid-foot sprain has not gone smoothly, and his visit with a specialist this weekend revealed that he is still not close to being cleared to play.
Newton played the first two weeks of the season, admitting that he did not reveal the amount of discomfort he was in to the team, and since that point he and the Panthers have been in lockstep about taking every precaution with his recovery. Newton has not yet begun to take part in team activities at practice and that alone seems a way off right now.
Allen has led the Panthers to a winning record since taking over the 0-2 club, suffering his first loss and showing his inexperience for the first time in a loss last week to the 49ers, who have one of the most dominant defenses in football. There is deep faith in Allen throughout the organization, and he was playing well enough that the team had not proclaimed Newton would absolutely be the starter even when healthy; that was due in large part to the murky nature of Newton's recovery as well, which remains unclear.
The Panthers will continue to monitor Newton's foot closely and do not have plans to place him on injured reserve at this point, I'm told. It remains to be seen if that is a discussion worth having down the line based on how he responds to treatment. Newton has one year left on his contract, as does head coach Ron Rivera, with new owner David Tepper having the potential to face big decisions about the franchise in 2020.
The Panthers won four straight games once Allen took over to get back in the playoff hunt.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 NFL odds, cheat sheets, and picks
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 9 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Bears vs. Eagles odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Bears vs. Eagles game 10,000 times.
-
Week 9 Fantasy Football Live Blog
Here's who you should start in Week 9 of the fantasy season
-
Jets reportedly wanted Zack Martin
The Jets asked for Cowboys All-Pro Zack Martin or Tyron Smith when attempting to trade Adams
-
Week 9 NFL prop bets, expert picks
SportsLine's Mike Tierney has released five strong prop plays for Week 9.
-
Prisco's Week 9 NFL Picks
The Vikings continue to roll while the Panthers find a way back into the win column
-
Texans-Jaguars: Live updates from London
Jacksonville is looking to win their third consecutive game in this big AFC South battle
-
49ers defeat Cardinals: Key takeaways
We're bringing you our biggest takeaways of the 49ers' big win over Arizona