Panthers don't anticipate Cam Newton returning anytime soon as he recovers from mid-foot sprain

The Carolina Panthers do not anticipate former MVP Cam Newton returning in the near future, according to a source with knowledge of the situation, and are proceeding as if Kyle Allen will be their quarterback for the foreseeable future. Newton's recovery from a mid-foot sprain has not gone smoothly, and his visit with a specialist this weekend revealed that he is still not close to being cleared to play.

Newton played the first two weeks of the season, admitting that he did not reveal the amount of discomfort he was in to the team, and since that point he and the Panthers have been in lockstep about taking every precaution with his recovery. Newton has not yet begun to take part in team activities at practice and that alone seems a way off right now.

Allen has led the Panthers to a winning record since taking over the 0-2 club, suffering his first loss and showing his inexperience for the first time in a loss last week to the 49ers, who have one of the most dominant defenses in football. There is deep faith in Allen throughout the organization, and he was playing well enough that the team had not proclaimed Newton would absolutely be the starter even when healthy; that was due in large part to the murky nature of Newton's recovery as well, which remains unclear.

The Panthers will continue to monitor Newton's foot closely and do not have plans to place him on injured reserve at this point, I'm told. It remains to be seen if that is a discussion worth having down the line based on how he responds to treatment. Newton has one year left on his contract, as does head coach Ron Rivera, with new owner David Tepper having the potential to face big decisions about the franchise in 2020.

The Panthers won four straight games once Allen took over to get back in the playoff hunt.