Carolina Panthers running back D'Onta Foreman is having a breakout year -- in just four games -- since the Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers. A little more than halfway through the season, the 26-year-old already has more touchdowns than in any of his first four years, and needs just 130 yards to match his best rushing mark for a season.

In fact, 130 is exactly how many yards he rushed for on Thursday night, with one touchdown, as the Panthers beat the Atlanta Falcons 25-15.

"I'm very grateful for this opportunity," Foreman said, via ESPN.com.

Foreman is certainly making the most of his opportunity, with 426 rushing yards so far in 2022, averaging a career high 4.7 yards per carry and four touchdowns. Since the McCaffrey trade, Foreman has rushed for more than 100 yards in three of four games.

Foreman has moved around a lot since being drafted in 2017, but it seems like he has found the perfect spot in Charlotte.

In 2021, Foreman was cut but the Atlanta Falcons in the preseason, and he responded this year with two massive games against the team that let him go. Foreman has rushed for 248 yards and four touchdowns in the Panthers' two games against Atlanta.

Before landing with the Panthers, Foreman spent some time with the Houston Texans and had a short stint with the Indianapolis Colts, but he was cut before the season even began after being put on injured reserve with a torn bicep. After sitting out the 2019 season, he was signed by the Titans.

He was then backup running back to the Titans in 2020 and moved on to the Falcons in 2021, only to be cut in the preseason. HIs premature exit from Atlanta lead to a second stint with the Titans in 2021. He rushed for 566 yards for the Titans last season -- his career high -- while filling in for an injured Derrick Henry.

Now with the Panthers, Foreman is finding is footing, helping the team win two of the four games played without McCaffrey.