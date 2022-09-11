If anyone tries to tell you this is just another game for Baker Mayfield, you can continue with your life knowing that person isn't to be taken seriously.

That said, as Mayfield says all the right things publicly (at least when he's being quoted on the record), the Panthers are seeing a focused and resolute Mayfield behind the scenes as he prepares to face his old team, the Cleveland Browns, Sunday at 1 p.m.

"I know this isn't a game I'm going to go out and win on my own," one team source quoted Mayfield as having said this week.

Panthers sources tell me Mayfield has made a concerted effort in recent weeks to not get too high or emotional heading into the Browns game. He's gotten assurances, I'm told, from his teammates that they will carry their load and have his back so that he doesn't have to do too much in Week 1.

None of this has surprised Browns sources I've spoken with this week.

"He'll definitely show up focused," one Cleveland source said.

Relationships in the building had deteriorated well before the Browns' interest in Watson became known. According to sources, Mayfield was initially miffed this time last year when the summer came and went without a contract extension. And throughout the year there was little secret within the building there was friction between Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski, and you could decipher it just by watching their press conferences.

"After the game, who knows what he's gonna say," one Panthers source said. "But he's worked hard to keep it in check to this point."

Expect a conservative passing plan from Carolina to begin the game. The Panthers should want to get Mayfield in a groove by getting the ball in the hands of Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore on low-risk passes. Carolina will have to help rookie left tackle Ickey Ekownu early and often as he faces Myles Garrett in the first regular-season contest of his young career.