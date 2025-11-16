The Atlanta Falcons will be looking for revenge when they welcome the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The teams met in Charlotte in Week 3 and the Panthers romped to a 30-0 shutout victory. The Falcons will want to get Carolina back and break their current four-game losing streak.

Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Falcons are 3.5-point favorites, according to the latest Panthers vs. Falcons odds. The over/under for total points scored is 41.5. The Falcons are -205 money line favorites (risk $205 to win $100), while the Panthers are +172 underdodgs. Before making any Panthers vs. Falcons picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Where to bet on Panthers vs. Falcons

Where to watch Panthers vs. Falcons on Sunday

When: Sunday, Nov. 16

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Panthers vs. Falcons betting preview

Odds: Falcons -3.5, over/under 41.5

The Panthers are 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 to the total. The Falcons are 4-4 ATS and 6-3 to the Under. Carolina has covered three of its last five games.

Panthers vs. Falcons SGP

Falcons -3.5 (-108)

Bijan Robinson anytime touchdown scorer (-135)

Tetairoa McMillan anytime touchdown scorer (+200)

Final odds: +948 (wager $100 to win $948)

Model's Panthers vs. Falcons score prediction, picks

The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Falcons against the spread, as they cover in 56% of simulations. Atlanta wins in 64% of the simulations, and the total goes Over in 57% of the time.

Falcons vs. Panthers score prediction: Falcons 26, Panthers 20

Want more Week 11 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 11 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.