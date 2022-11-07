Another embarrassing loss for the Carolina Panthers leads to more shakeup on the coaching staff. One month after firing Matt Rhule, the Panthers fired two assistant coaches Monday -- cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni.

The Panthers have allowed 25.3 points per game and 370.3 yards per game through nine games this season, that's in the bottom six of the NFL in both categories. Carolina allowed a season-high 464 yards and and 241 rushing yards in Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals -- giving up five touchdowns to Joe Mixon.

The Panthers also activated Sam Darnold off injured reserve, adding another quarterback to the connaudrum. P.J. Walker was benched for Baker Mayfield after halftime of Sunday's loss to the Bengals, but will Carolina give Darnold a shot?

Darnold completed 59.9% of his passes for 2,527 yards with nine touchdowns to 13 interceptions for a 71.9 passer rating last season, as the Panthers went 4-7 in his starts. He finished 31st in touchdown passes, 30th in completion percentage, 30th in yards per attempt (6.2), and 31st in passer rating.

Of the 31 quarterbacks that have thrown 1,000 pass attempts since the start of 2018 (Darnold's rookie season), Darnold ranks last in completion percentage (59.8%), last in touchdown percentage (3.3), last in quarterback rating (76.9), and last in yards per attempt (6.5).

Mayfield hasn't been much better in 2022, completing 56.6% of his passes for 1,117 yards with six touchdowns to four interceptions for a 78.1 passer rating. Of the 35 quarterbacks that qualify in passing categories, Mayfield is last in passer rating, 25th in yards per attempt (6.5), and 31st in passer rating.

An interesting week is ahead in Carolina.