There is just one winless team remaining in the NFL now that we are one-third of the way through the 2023 regular season: the 0-6 Carolina Panthers. Now, new head coach Frank Reich is doing something in an attempt to spark his offense, as he informed his players Monday that he is handing over play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown.

Reich told reporters this switch was always part of the plan, and called Brown a "stud" and a "brilliant offensive mind," per ESPN.

"I can't emphasize how excited I am for Thomas," Reich said, via ESPN. "This is just the next step. He's young ... but I think there's a reason why at his age he has ascended to this position so quickly. Because you just get around him for five minutes and you know. You can feel it from him."

Brown, who turned 37 this offseason, is considered an up-and-coming coach at the NFL level. He was hired by Reich after three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, in which he served as the assistant head coach, running backs coach and tight ends coach. It was Brown's first NFL coaching stop, as the former University of Georgia running back previously worked as a running backs coach for several schools, including South Carolina, Wisconsin and Georgia.

Through six weeks, the Panthers offense ranks No. 23 in total yards per game (294.7) and in points per game (18.7). No. 1 overall pick quarterback Bryce Young has had a rough start to his NFL career, but he has noticeably improved over the past two weeks.

On Sunday, the Panthers actually jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the best offense in the NFL in the Miami Dolphins. It was Carolina's largest lead of the season, but then Miami scored 35 unanswered to regain control of the game before ultimately winning, 42-21. In his fifth NFL game, Young completed 23 of 38 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown.

How Young develops as a quarterback is incredibly important for this franchise, and it will be interesting to see how Carolina's offense could change with a new play-caller. The Panthers have their bye this week, and then host the Houston Texans in Week 8. Houston, of course, selected quarterback C.J. Stroud at No. 2 overall, who is the current favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.