Ahead the 2023 NFL Draft, it was not obvious who would be selected No. 1 overall, as it often is. The Carolina Panthers had their pick of the bunch after trading up with the Chicago Bears to get the first overall pick.

The Panthers ended up taking quarterback Bryce Young and the Houston Texans took C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall selection. Both quarterbacks were clearly strong candidates, being in the conversation for top pick, but even with scouting, the combine, private workouts and meetings, it is impossible to tell who will end up being better.

The Panthers did all they could to see which QB was a fit for them, in hopes that they found a franchise guy who will end up having the superior career.

While we don't know what their careers will look like yet, we do have seven weeks of the NFL regular season to evaluate how they have adjusted to the big leagues.

Stroud has seen more success so far this season, but Panthers head coach Frank Reich still backs his decision to take Young.

"Yeah, I mean, we got the guy we wanted to get and couldn't be happier about that in every way," Reich said (via the team's official site). "And I would say this: I'm happy for C.J. He's had six good games, and I have no doubt he'll have many more good games. But I know this: when it comes to evaluating quarterbacks or any position, it's years, not weeks."

Reich stressed that you cannot draw conclusions on a player after a short amount of time. He said the Panthers are looking for someone who can be their starter for years and they believe they have that in Young.

"You can't put a label on a guy after six weeks or even a year. I've seen guys have Pro Bowl seasons and then a year later, fighting to be a backup somewhere else. I mean, it's a crazy league," the head coach said. "What you're looking for and what we're looking for, not just from our quarterback, but in every position, is sustained success at a high level for a very long time. And you can't measure it in weeks on that."

It can take a while for a player, specifically a quarterback, to get warmed up to the NFL and start to make real strides.

Here is a look at how the two compare so far:

Stats Bryce Young C.J. Stroud Games played 5 6 Team record 0-6 3-3 Completion percentage (attempts - completions) 63.2 (115-182) 59.6 (127-213) Yards per attempt 5.3

7.8 (top 5 among qualified passers)

Yards 967 1,660 Yards per game 193.4 276.7 (top 5 among qualified passers) Touchdowns 6 9 Interceptions 4 1 Sacks 16 13

This is the first time the two class of '23 QBs will meet and likely will not be the last. When there are two players facing each other, especially two players of the same position taken back to back to start the draft, there will be lots of comparisons made.

Young said he is going to use the game as extra fuel, but will still be cautious of putting himself up against others, rather than just try to improve each week.

"I try to be, just internally motivated and draw from that and try to run my own race and try to be the best version I can and focus on the stuff that I can control and stuff that I can improve on," Young said.

Young only had good things to say about the selection that came after him, joking that this is the one time he won't be cheering Stroud on.

"And, you know, there's never going to be a time that I'm not rooting for C.J., I guess outside of, I guess, obviously this weekend will be the exception," Young said. "I don't want to speak for C.J., but I think the same way; we just both want what's best for each other. We both want each other to be successful."

If Young can get not only his, but the team's, first win of the season, and do it against someone who entered the league just moments after he did, it will be a huge motivation for the Panthers.

The game is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.