The Panthers own the No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and they also have an admitted need at quarterback. Some believe they are a near-lock to select a signal-caller in the first round. Others think Sam Darnold will remain under center (looking at you, Ben McAdoo). As for Scott Fitterer? Addressing reporters Tuesday, the Panthers general manager said he'd be "comfortable" taking "a couple" of this year's top QB prospects with the team's top pick, but added that he's also open to trading down.

"One thing you can expect is, we're gonna be aggressive looking around seeing what we can do," Fitterer said, noting Carolina doesn't pick again after No. 6 until the fourth round. (A trade down) is definitely something that we're gonna look into, but if there's a good player there at six, we're gonna just stay there and pick the player. ... If there's a good player, we'll stay there and pick."

The Panthers' scouting department has graded the 2022 prospects by "ledges," Fitterer added, before suggesting their top tier of potential picks "stops right around six." Carolina, then, is confident "there's gonna be a quality player there." Pressed to confirm whether any QBs would be worth the No. 6 overall pick, he indicated as much.

"Yeah, I do think there's the talent level on a couple of 'em this year that can help us, whether it's at six, whether it's moving around," he said. "If we have to pick one at six, I would feel comfortable with one of 'em, or actually a couple of 'em, at six."

Asked how far down he'd be comfortable moving in the event of a first-round trade, Fitterer pointed to the teens, also noting that "maybe three or four teams" are seriously interested in a potential trade up to the Panthers' No. 6 pick.

Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett and Liberty's Malik Willis have been the most popular projected QB picks for Carolina at No. 6, though Mississippi's Matt Corral, Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder and North Carolina's Sam Howell have also gotten first-round buzz.