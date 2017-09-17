Panthers' Greg Olsen confirms he broke his foot, out indefinitely

The Panthers' offense is going to be without its best pass-catcher for a while. On Sunday, Panthers tight end Greg Olsen left the team's win over the Bills with a foot injury. He didn't return to the game and after, he told reporters that he broke his foot.

A timeline for his eventual return hasn't been established, but Olsen did say he'll miss a lot of games.

Greg Olsen admits he has a broken foot. "I'm going to miss a lot of games. It sucks." After awkward silence then says, "But we're 2-0!" — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) September 17, 2017

He'll see a doctor on Monday.

"We'll find out tomorrow" says Rivera on Greg Olsen's injury. Will see doctor tomorrow. — Bryan Strickland (@PanthersBryan) September 17, 2017

That's a big blow for the Panthers. Entering the season, Olsen ranked third in receptions, third in yards, and fifth in touchdowns among all tight ends since 2011 (when he arrived in Carolina). He was Pro Football Focus' third-highest graded tight end last season. He also became the first tight end in NFL history to post three straight 1,000-yard seasons. Over the summer, Olsen wanted a new contract that paid him like one of the game's best tight ends.

The only good news for the Panthers? They've won the first two games of the season without any help from their offense. In two wins, the Panthers are averaging 16 points per game and three points allowed per game. Those wins, though, came against the 49ers and Bills. With upcoming games against the Saints, Patriots, Lions, and Eagles, they'll need to start scoring more points.

So far, Cam Newton's been subpar. Against the Bills on Sunday, Newton went 20 of 32 for 228 yards, no touchdowns, no picks, and an 83.9 passer rating. In a Week 1 win against the 49ers, he completed 14 of 25 passes for 171 yards, two touchdowns, a pick, and an 87.3 passer rating.