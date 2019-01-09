Panthers head coach Ron Rivera will reportedly retain play-calling duties for defense in 2019

Heading into the season, the NFC South looked like it would be one of the strongest divisions in football. The Saints, Falcons and Panthers were all considered contenders for the division, but only the Saints and Panthers lived up to the billing early as the Falcons were decimated by injuries. During the back half of the year, Cam Newton was nursing a clear injury and things fell apart for the Panthers, as they dropped seven of their last eight games to finish 7-9 on the year.

Head coach Ron Rivera faced tough questions after the brutal stretch. The Panthers finished 15th in the NFL in total defense and 18th in points allowed per game, but it's been reported that Rivera will keep his job for 2019. According to The Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue, Rivera will also retain control over the defense and call plays for the Panthers next season.

As Rodrigue notes, Rivera took over play-calling duties during the Panthers' Week 13 loss to the Buccaneers. The Panthers allowed 346 yards per game over that final stretch, which would if have put them in 12th in the NFL.

Rivera has been with the Panthers since 2011, and in that span he's 71-56-1. Although last season ended on a frustrating note, the Panthers' loss of a healthy Newton certainly didn't help matters. The Panthers will try to start over next year with a hopefully healthy Newton, however, after a 6-2 start to the season it's undoubtedly frustrating to hit the reset button.