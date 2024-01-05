For the second time in as many years, the Carolina Panthers will be conducting a head coaching search. Frank Reich lasted just 11 games this season, which was the shortest tenure for an NFL head coach in the last 45 years, per Sports Illustrated.

One coach who is expected to be a hot commodity on the market is Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. The Panthers had interest in him last cycle before he opted to return to Detroit, and are expected to circle back with him again this offseason. In fact, many believe Johnson is high on team owner David Tepper's list.

According to a report from SI.com, many people internally in Carolina think Tepper will hand Johnson a blank check. Tepper is reportedly "looking to check 10 boxes" this time around, which makes sense since he's bungled the last two hires.

According to CBS Sports HQ Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson, some NFL owners have been told that Johnson's asking price is at least or around $15 million a year -- which would automatically make him one of the highest-paid head coaches in the NFL. Johnson's agent disputed this report.

Some view Johnson as a natural fit in Carolina. The 37-year-old was born in Charleston, South Carolina, went to high school in Asheville and attended college in Chapel Hill. He's an offensive mind that could get No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young on the right track.

Johnson's offense currently ranks No. 3 in the league in yards of total offense per game (395.7) and is tied for fifth in points per game (26.9). Thanks to that high-powered offense, the 11-5 Lions won the NFC North for the first time ever this season.