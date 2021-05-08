On April 21, 2001, the Panthers selected Dan Morgan with the 11th overall pick in the NFL Draft. On Saturday, the Panthers tabbed Morgan as their new assistant general manager. Morgan will be reunited with Carolina general manager Scott Fitterer; the two worked together as members of the Seahawks front office from 2010-17.

A former linebacker who was an integral part of the Panthers' 2003 NFC championship team, Morgan recently served as the Panthers' director of player personnel. He joined Buffalo's front office in 2018 following a successful eight-year run with the Seahawks. Morgan started as a scouting intern in Seattle before he was elevated to director of pro personnel in 2015.

The Seahawks won one Super Bowl, two NFC titles and four division titles during Morgan's time in Seattle. In Buffalo, Morgan helped the Bills post consecutive playoff berths that included a trip to the AFC Championship Game in 2020.

A 2001 College Football Hall of Fame inductee, Morgan parlayed his success at the University of Miami into a solid pro career. While injuries prematurely ended his career, Morgan nevertheless made an impact in Carolina. A Pro Bowler in 2004, Morgan helped Carolina go from 1-15 during his rookie season to NFC champions two years later.

The modern-day Panthers are entering their first season with Fitterer as general manager. The Panthers are going into their second season with Matt Rhule as their head coach. During his first season in Carolina, the Panthers started 3-2 before staggering to a 5-11 finish. The Panthers made one of the offseason's first big moves by acquiring former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold in exchange for three draft picks.

After spending each of their 2020 draft picks on defense, the Panthers spent their first pick in the 2021 draft on former South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn. They then proceeded to spend the next four picks on offensive that included the selection of former LSU receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. Carolina's draft was tabbed as the 10th best team draft by CBS Sports NFL draft analyst Ryan Wilson.