By any measure of ability, Christian McCaffrey is one of the best backs that the NFL has to offer. However, the first-team All-Pro from a year ago's availability in 2020 has been lacking. McCaffrey has played in just three games for Carolina this season as he's dealt with an onslaught of injuries. He missed nine games due to shoulder and ankle problems and then popped up on the injury report last week with a thigh injury. That latest injury pulled the rug out from under a potential return for the star back in Week 14.

While the team remains cautious with a back they inked to a $64 million deal last April, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports the Panthers hope that McCaffrey will be able to practice this week and play against the Packers during Saturday's doubleheader in Week 15.

"I know how much Christian wants to play," Matt Rhule told reporters last week prior to Carolina's matchup with Denver. "I know how much he wants to be out there. As I've told him, and as I've told any player who gets hurt, these things happen, and everything happens for a reason. Take it, deal with it, and move on with it, but nothing good comes from getting frustrated. Nothing good comes from emotion. Just deal with it as it comes."

Through three games played (all losses) this season, McCaffrey has 225 yards on the ground on 3.81 yards per carry. He also has 17 receptions for 149 yards and six total touchdowns. In his absence, Mike Davis has taken over the starting job and has performed admirably, totaling 926 yards from scrimmage and seven scores. If McCaffrey does return against the Packers this week, that does present an attractive matchup for him as Green Bay is allowing 4.6 yards per carry this season.

Along with the potential return for McCaffrey, Rapoport adds that the Panthers should get receiver D.J. Moore off the reserve/COVID list in time for Saturday's contest.