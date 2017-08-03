Panthers interim GM Marty Hurney on his future with team: 'One day at a time'

Marty Hurney might only be an interim general manager for the moment, but he isn't closing the door on being the answer for the Panthers long-term.

"One day at a time, that's how this business is," Hurney said on PFT Live. "Right now that's the job and anybody who has done this job knows you have to have a very short memory, and while you have to have a long-term view, I think you still have to take it day-to-day."

It's Hurney's second stint as Panthers GM. He takes over after Carolina surprisingly let David Gettleman go last month. Gettleman replaced Hurney in 2013 after a slew of questionable contracts put the Panthers in deep salary cap trouble. Most notably, Hurney's big-money contracts to running backs Jonathan Stewart and DeAngelo Williams and free-agent fullback Mike Tolbert were met with scrutiny from Panthers fans.

Hurney, however, seems intent on being patient in his current role with the team. He has already signed longtime Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis to an extension, but his future will ultimately depend on the team's success in 2017 and his contribution to that success. If the moves that he makes are viewed favorably, there's a chance that the interim title might be dropped. Panthers owner Jerry Richardson loves to reward success from within, so the opportunity will be there for Hurney if he can seize it.