Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn has missed 18 games in his first two NFL seasons. Now the former first-round pick will miss an extended portion of the 2023 offseason due to ankle and foot injuries suffered in a private workout, the team announced Thursday.

Horn, 23, is a key piece of Carolina's secondary, entering as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 draft and logging three interceptions last year. But he will miss at least the rest of organized team activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamp after an examination from Dr. Robert Anderson, a renowned foot specialist who once treated former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

Horn is expected to be ready for the start of training camp in July, but he'll require a walking boot in the meantime, per the Panthers. These injuries are also just the latest in a growing list of medical hiccups. Horn missed all but three games as a rookie due to a foot fracture, then another four games in 2022 while battling rib, wrist and foot issues. He finished last season on injured reserve.

When healthy, Horn was a promising cover man for Carolina in his second season, logging seven pass deflections and 53 tackles in addition to his three picks.