Carolina Panthers star cornerback Jaycee Horn was involved in a car accident on Wednesday morning, and will not participate in the team's joint practice with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday after being evaluated by the team's medical staff, the Panthers announced.

ESPN reports that Horn is not thought to have sustained any significant injuries, and the corner is present on the sideline watching practice. According to a Panthers spokesman, the 25-year-old defensive back was alone in his car when the accident occurred at the corner of Mint and Morehead Streets. In what is positive news, Carolina said no one involved in the incident was transported by emergency medical personnel.

Earlier this offseason, Horn signed a four-year, $100 million deal that is worth up to $108 million. It made him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL before being eventually passed by Derek Stingley Jr. and Sauce Gardner.

The former No. 8 overall pick out of South Carolina made the Pro Bowl last season after recording 68 combined tackles, a career-high 13 passes defensed, one interception and the first two sacks of his career. Horn allowed a 51% completion percentage as the nearest defender in 2024, which ranked second among all NFL players that were targeted at least 75 times.

In 37 games played over four seasons, Horn has recorded 153 tackles, 26 passes defensed and five interceptions. The Panthers kick off the preseason this Friday night vs. Shedeur Sanders and the Browns.