Carolina Panthers coach Dave Canales told reporters on Wednesday that starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu underwent an emergency appendectomy on Sunday night, leaving his status for the team's Week 1 opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars uncertain. Ekwonu, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, underwent surgery at the recommendation of Carolina's medical staff after coming to the team facility complaining of stomach pain over the weekend.

While the possibility of Ekwonu being ready for the Sept. 7 opener was not dismissed, Canales intimated that his availability could be uncertain all the way up until game time, citing varying outcomes in regards to how players typically return from similar procedures.

"He had appendicitis. He wasn't feeling good, and then ultimately went to the hospital and they said, 'We've got to do surgery here. We have to remove this.' So he had his appendix removed," Canales said. "He's day-to-day. We've seen these things turn around in a little over a week -- they can be longer. It just depends on each individual body, how you respond to the surgery, how your body heals the right way."

Canales said the team is considering Ekwonu as "day-to-day" all the way up to the game.

"That's something that we're gonna have to keep our eye on as we go," Canales said.

In the event that Ekwonu is not able to play, veteran Yosh Nijman would likely fill in at left tackle, reprising his role as the Panthers' top backup at the position. Nijman, who has 25 career starts, made three starts in 2024 in place of an injured Taylor Moton.

Keeping their starting offensive line intact will be ideal for the Panthers, as their Week 1 matchup against the Jaguars is an important one in more ways than merely trying to open the season with a win. The last two times the Panthers opened their season against the Jaguars in 2003 and 2015, they went on to play in the Super Bowl the same year, with 2025 marking the 10th anniversary of the franchise's Super Bowl 50 team.