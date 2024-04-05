The Carolina Panthers are keeping one of their defensive anchors in-house for the foreseeable future. The club has agreed to a four-year, $96 million extension with star defensive tackle Derrick Brown, according to CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

The massive deal includes $63.165 million guaranteed, per ESPN. Brown's $24 million AAV now has him as one of the highest-paid defensive tackles in the NFL, only looking up to Chris Jones, Christian Wilkins and Justin Madubuike.

The 25-year-old was originally slated to enter the final year of his rookie contract after the Panthers picked up his fifth-year option last offseason. Instead of hitting free agency a year from now, Brown is linked to Carolina through the 2028 season.

Brown was drafted by the Panthers with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Auburn. The former SEC Defensive Player of the Year is coming off a record-setting season in 2023 where he finished with 103 tackles. That is the most for a defensive lineman in league history and also helped him earn the first Pro Bowl nod of his career. On top of his massive tackle production, Brown tallied two sacks, 15 quarterback hits and six pass breakups.

Combined with his elite skill, latest contract and the Panthers trading away Brian Burns earlier this offseason, Brown is established as the clear face of the franchise's defense and will now look to help them push toward contention over the next chapter of his tenure. Last season, the franchise finished with a 2-15 record, which slotted it in last place in the NFC South and burdened with the worst record in the league. This offseason, however, the Panthers have made a number of savvy moves that should put them in a position to be a more respectable outlet, which now includes securing Brown as one of their mainstays on defense.