Panthers mock Odell Beckham and Eli Manning with perfect tweet after 63-yard field goal

Graham Gano wasn't the only member of the Panthers organization who had a big day on Sunday, so did Carolina's social media team.

After Gano hit an improbable 63-yard field goal to propel the Panthers to a 33-31 win over the Giants, the Panthers' official Twitter account went into action and produced what might be the greatest illustration ever created of a quarterback holding his running back. In this case, it was Cam Newton with Christian McCaffrey in a pose that Giants fans and "Dirty Dancing" fans will probably recognize.

First, let me say that if I'm McCaffrey, I'm having that illustration printed out and I'm asking Newton to sign it.

The best part here is that McCaffrey is playing the role that was filled by Beckham during his Super Bowl commercial with Manning back in February.

The Panthers made fun of Odell and Eli's Super Bowl commercial.

The good news for the Panthers is that Newton and McCaffrey definitely seem to be on better terms than Odell and Eli, who seem to be on rocky terms right now.

The relation between the Giants star receiver and his quarterback has gone decidedly south since their dirty dancing moment together. The relationship arguably hit rock bottom over the weekend when Beckham basically questioned Manning's accuracy during an interview with ESPN.

If you're a Giants fan who just wants to re-live the magic that Odell and Eli once had together, here's a flashback to the their Super Bowl commercial.

For thirty teams, Super Bowl isn’t the end of the season – it’s the start of next season. Watch Eli, @OBJ_3, @TheHumble_21 and the @Giants O-line put in the work in our #SBLII commercial. pic.twitter.com/QP6UducMYa — NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2018

As for the Panthers, everything seems to be going their way right now. As a matter of fact, the only way their "Dirty Dancing" illustration could have been better is if Newton had been holding up Gano.

After watching Gano nail the 63-yard field goal, Newton was highly complimentary of his kicker following the game.

"A wise man once told me a QB is only as good as his kicker," Newton said, via the team's official website.

Not only did Gano's kick tie the record for longest game-winning field goal in NFL history, but it will also go down as tied for the second longest field goal in NFL history.