The Carolina Panthers are not ready to make a quarterback switch just yet. According to the team, P.J. Walker will make his fifth consecutive start of the season this week, when the Panthers host the Atlanta Falcons on "Thursday Night Football."

Walker is 1-3 as a starter for Carolina this season, and he was pulled at halftime for Baker Mayfield during the Panthers' Week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, as they quickly fell behind 35-0. Walker completed just 3 of 10 passes for nine yards and threw two interceptions in the first half. Mayfield stepped in and completed 14 of 20 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

Walker's best showing of the season came against the Falcons in Week 8, as he completed 19 of 36 passes for 317 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the 37-34 overtime loss. While this development is surprising to some, Nick Carboni of WCNC points out that the Panthers could have their conditional draft pick in mind. The fifth-round pick they gave to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Mayfield turns into a fourth-rounder should the quarterback play 70% of offensive snaps. Right now, Mayfield has played 61.05% of offensive snaps.

Even with Mayfield's snap counts being taken into consideration, Walker will still have to perform well if he wants to keep his starting job. The Panthers activated quarterback Sam Darnold to the 53-man roster Monday, and NFL Media reported that he will play some as part of the evaluation for next season.

In five games played this season, Walker is averaging 124.6 passing yards per contest and has thrown three touchdowns and three interceptions.