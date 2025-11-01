The Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers square off Sunday afternoon in Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season in a matchup of two teams heading in opposite directions. The Panthers are .500 but are coming off a humbling 40-9 loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills, while the Packers got a big victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in primetime, sliding by former quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Packers are 5-1-1 heading into this home game and are among the top contenders to win the Super Bowl, while the Panthers are simply hoping to stay relevant in the playoff picture.

Where to bet on Panthers vs. Packers

Where to watch Panthers vs. Packers on Sunday

When: Sunday, Nov. 2

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Panthers vs. Packers betting preview

Odds: Packers -13.5, over/under 44.5

It's no surprise the Packers are huge favorites, even though Bryce Young has been cleared to play for the Panthers. Green Bay has struggled to cover in these situations, losing to the Browns while not covering against the Bengals and Cardinals. Meanwhile, the Panthers are 5-3 ATS overall and 4-3 ATS as underdogs. Green Bay has gone Over its totals in all of the last four games, while Carolina in 5-3 to the Over.

Panthers vs. Packers SGP

Over 43.5 (-118, DraftKings)

Packers -13.5 (-105, DraftKings)

Josh Jacobs anytime touchdown (-155, DraftKings)

Final odds: +315 (wager $100 to win $315)

Model's Panthers vs. Packers score prediction, picks

The SportsLine Projection Model leans slightly towards the Packers on the spread, with Green Bay covering in 53% of simulations. However, it is backing Carolina on the money line at +681, as the Panthers winning in 15% of simulations brings value at those odds. The model has a strong lean to the Over on the total of 44 in the latest consensus odds, as this hits in 66% of simulations and is good for an "A" grade.

Panthers vs. Packers score prediction: Packers 33, Panthers 18

Want more Week 9 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Carolina Panthers vs. Green Bay Packers. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 9 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.