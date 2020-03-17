Panthers, Patriots showing strong interest in QB Teddy Bridgewater, per reports

Teddy Bridgewater's list of suitors has reportedly expanded by two as he gets ready to dive into free agency with the Panthers and Patriots both interested in acquiring the veteran quarterback. The Panthers are "showing very strong interest" in signing Bridgewater, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini, who reported as much just moments after Carolina announced that it has given quarterback Cam Newton permission to seek a trade. The Pats are also considering bringing Bridgewater in now that Tom Brady has formally announced he will continue his career away from New England, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

The 27-year-old Bridgewater, who is also reportedly gaining interest from the Bears, led the Saints to a 5-0 record after replacing an injured Brees two weeks into the season, completing nearly 68% of his passes for 1,384 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. His performance helped the Saints capture the NFC South division title before they ultimately fell to the Vikings in the first round of the playoffs.

The 32nd overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Bridgewater started his career with the Vikings before signing with the Saints in the 2018 offseason. He boasts a 22-12 career record as a starter with his best season was in 2015 when he completed 65.3% of his passes while helping lead the Vikings to a NFC North division title.

A devastating knee injury in August of 2016 set his career back, however, as Bridgewater was sidelined for nearly two seasons. He became a free agent after the Vikings declined to pick up his fifth-year option. He started just one game during his first season in New Orleans before being called into action after Drew Brees' sustained an injury to his throwing hand during the team's Week 2 loss to the Rams.

In Carolina, Bridgewater would be part of a Panthers' offense that is spearheaded by running back Christian McCaffrey, who last season joined Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk as the only running backs in NFL history to run and receive for over a 1,000 yards in a single season. Carolina's receiving corps is led by D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel, who combined to catch 141 passes for 1,802 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

With the Panthers, Bridgewater would be reunited with offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who was an offensive assistant in New Orleans during the 2017 and '18 seasons.

In New England, Bridgewater would work with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who has had a hand in each of the Patriots' six Super Bowl wins, including the last three as the team's offensive coordinator. In the huddle, he would be flanked by former Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman, fellow receivers Phillip Dorsett, Mohamed Sanu and N'Keal Harry, and running backs James White and Sony Michel. The Patriots, as they did at the start of the decade, will likely add multiple tight ends to the roster via free agency and during the draft.