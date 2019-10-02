Panthers place Chris Hogan on injured reserve; receiver will have procedure done on knee
Carolina has shelved their receiver for a while
Chris Hogan's tenure with the Panthers hasn't gotten off the start that either side was hoping it would when the receiver inked a one-year, $1.45 million deal this offseason.
Through the first four weeks, the 30 year old has logged just three receptions for 24 yards and now is slated to miss some significant time. On Monday, the Panthers announced they've placed Hogan on injured reserve due to a left knee injury he suffered in their Week 4 win over Houston.
He will undergo a knee scope and the team says he'll be a candidate to return following their next eight games.
Before signing with Carolina as an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Hogan had spent the previous three seasons with the New England Patriots, where he won two Super Bowl titles. It was there where he really made a name for himself, totaling 107 receptions for 1,651 yards and 12 touchdowns over 40 regular season games.
Filling his spot on the active roster is offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch, who was claimed from the Patriots.
The Panthers will be looking for their third straight win with Kyle Allen at quarterback on Sunday when they play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars and their own rising QB, Gardner Minshew.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Kerr Week 5 Picks: 49ers stay unbeaten
Jimmy Garoppolo and Aaron Rodgers rise to the challenge against tough opponents, plus picks...
-
Injuries: Trubisky unlikely to play
We've got you covered with a look at all the big names who could be sidelined around the league
-
Barrett paid dues before breakout season
This is the story of a man who never said die, and is now one of the best in the NFL at what...
-
Pats lose Gostkowski for 2019
Gostkowski has struggled so far this season
-
Cardinals owner Bidwill, 88, passes away
Bidwill had been connected to the organization since his father bought the team in 1932
-
Tyreek Hill returns to practice
Hill's status for Sunday's game against the Colts is still up in the air
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too