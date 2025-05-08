Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks will spend the 2025 season on the sidelines. The team placed Brooks on the physically unable to perform list Thursday, ending his sophomore season before it even began.

When players are placed on the PUP list early in the offseason, they cannot return. If a player is placed on the PUP list at the start of training camp or before Week 1, they are able to return to play.

Injuries have plagued Brooks' brief NFL career, as he only played three games in his rookie season. The running back was selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft and started his career on the reserve/non-football injury list due to a torn ACL he suffered while playing for the Texas Longhorns.

Brooks was activated on Nov. 6 and made his pro debut on Nov. 24 against the Kansas City Chiefs. He had two carries for 7 yards in his first game.

He played two more games before going tearing the same ACL he injured in college during a Week 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Brooks finished his rookie season with nine carries for 22 yards with no touchdowns.

The Panthers will lean on running backs Chuba Hubbard, Rico Dowdle and Trevor Etienne this season.