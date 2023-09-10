It was unknown whether Carolina Panthers star pass rusher Brian Burns would suit up for the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons as he awaits his new contract. He returned to the practice field Wednesday after missing Monday's walk-through due to a "personal matter," according to coach Frank Reich, but did make the trip to Atlanta this weekend. According to NFL Media, Burns is expected to play on Sunday.

Burns' absence earlier in the week was contract-related, per CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Monday marked the second straight team activity Burns missed, the first being last Thursday's practice, which was also attributed to a personal matter.

"I'll just refer that to Brian," Reich said after Burns' first missed team activity. "It's impossible for me to have more respect than I do for Brian. It's his personal matter. And secondly, as a matter of policy, it's not my role to talk about contracts, even if that's what it was."

Burns is heading into the final year of his contract, the fifth year of his rookie deal and the two sides have not yet reached an agreement to keep Burns in Charlotte for the long term. Despite his absence, Reich had nothing but praise for the 25-year-old.

"My view of Brian Burns doesn't diminish at all," Reich added (via NBC Sports). "We understand there's a business side to this thing we do and I still respect and admire the way he's handled himself. So, I have nothing but the highest regard for Brian Burns."

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa reset the market this past week, agreeing to a five-year, $170 million extension that includes $122.5 million guaranteed. That was certainly welcome news to Burns and his camp.