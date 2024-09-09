Sunday marked a rude awakening for the Carolina Panthers, whose first action following a 2-15 finish in 2023 was a 47-10 blowout loss to the rival New Orleans Saints. The start of the Panthers' 2024 season may have gotten worse, too, with Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown suffering what could be a season-ending knee injury, as CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported Monday.

Brown hurt his knee against the Saints, but now the Panthers fear he could be lost for the remainder of the year, per Jones, with NFL Media also reporting the veteran will require meniscus surgery.

The 26-year-old Brown just signed a four-year, $96 million contract extension with Carolina this spring. Fresh off his first Pro Bowl nod in 2023, when he logged a career-high 103 tackles and 15 tackles for loss, he's widely considered one of the Panthers' best players, and an anchor for the defensive front.

Up to this point, the former top-10 draft pick had also been a model of durability for the Panthers, missing just one game in his first four seasons with the club. His absence would leave A'Shawn Robinson and Shy Tuttle as the top interior defenders for Carolina, which also said goodbye to No. 1 pass rusher Brian Burns via trade this offseason.