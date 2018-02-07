Panthers put interim GM Marty Hurney on paid leave amid harassment allegations

Less than two months after Panthers owner Jerry Richardson was accused of sexual and racial misconduct, interim general manager Marty Hurney is under investigation by the NFL and has been placed on paid leave by the Panthers after his ex-wife accused him of harassment last week, according to The Charlotte Observer's Joseph Person and Michael Gordon.

According to the newspaper's report, Jeanne Hurney filed for a protective order Friday before later withdrawing her complaint. An immediate restraining order was denied by a judge, who said he saw no evidence of domestic violence. A hearing is scheduled for Feb. 16. However, now that she has withdrawn her request, it is not yet known if the hearing will still take place.

One of Marty Hurney's lawyers, Kathi Lucchesi, called the allegations "complete fiction."

Jeanne Hurney called the situation "really emotional" and directed questions to her attorney, Jonathan Feit, who didn't respond to The Charlotte Observer's inquiries on Tuesday. However, Feit told Deadspin that "there is nothing for a court to hear."

"There is nothing in the complaint that she filed that would have a remote impact on Mr. Hurney's ability to manage a football team," Feit told Deadspin. "The Hurneys have trust issues. They are divorced. That doesn't seem newsworthy."

The status of the hearing will not impact the NFL's decision to investigate the matter, The Charlotte Observer reported.

"The club advised the league of the matter in a timely fashion, and it is being reviewed under the personal conduct policy," league spokesperson Brian McCarthy said.

Below, The Charlotte Observer's Joseph Person and Michael Gordon report on the nature of the allegations:

In her complaint, she said Marty Hurney was "extremely controlling and was verbally and emotionally abusive" during the marriage. She said in the complaint that her phone, laptop and security system have been hacked and that she changed her locks three times in three days last summer. "My privacy has been violated for the past seven years with Martin's behaviors of tracking me, my pets and violating my property," the complaint reads. Jeanne Hurney alleged in her complaint that her ex-husband or his associates had recently broken into her home and classroom. At her home, she said, the intruders had placed sticky notes in a book of hers around such words as "victim," "terrorize" and "may resort to violence."

Hurney, the general manager of the Panthers from 2002-12, became the interim general manager of the Panthers in July after the team surprisingly fired Dave Gettleman, who replaced Hurney in January 2013. He interviewed last week to become the full-time general manager again. Though the Panthers also interviewed Lake Dawson, Jimmy Raye III and Martin Mayhew for the position, The Charlotte Observer's Joseph Person and Jourdan Rodrigue reported last week that Hurney was the favorite.

This is the second scandal to emerge out of the Panthers' organization in the past two months. In December, team owner Jerry Richardson relinquished control of the team after ugly allegations of workplace misconduct emerged. He later announced his intentions to sell the team. The NFL is investigating the allegations.