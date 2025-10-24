It appears the 4-3 Carolina Panthers are without quarterback Bryce Young when Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills come to town, as he is officially listed as doubtful to play due to his ankle injury. Young did not practice at all this week.

Andy Dalton is in line to start for Carolina. He completed 4 of 7 passes for 60 yards in relief of Young during last week's 13-6 victory against the New York Jets. The "Red Rifle" is 1-5 in six starts for the Panthers since joining the team in 2023. Dalton started 168 career games, which are the fifth-most by any active player. He is 84-82-2.

Panthers coach Dave Canales described Young as "day-to-day" on Monday, but NFL Media reported that an MRI revealed the quarterback suffered a high ankle sprain, and was expected to miss at the very least this upcoming game. So far this season, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has completed 61.6% of his passes for 1,288 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Dalton has the benefit of relying on a red-hot rushing attack, which will surely be utilized against the second-worst run defense in the NFL. Rico Dowdle averaged 156 rushing yards per contest over this three-game winning streak, while Chuba Hubbard made his return to the lineup this past week after missing three games with a calf injury.

The Panthers won three straight games for the first time since 2021, and are above .500 for the first time since that same year.