Bryce Young has not practiced since the Panthers' Week 2 loss against the Saints due to an ankle injury, and he's unlikely to play Sunday against the Seahawks, the team announced Thursday. That means veteran backup Andy Dalton is set to take over under center, even though Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown declined to rule out Young earlier in the day.

"I would," Brown told reporters when asked if he'd feel comfortable starting a rookie QB if he doesn't practice all week. "Yeah, no question. That rookie. I'm not gonna make a general statement when it comes to all rookies, but that rookie, I would."

The Panthers have just one full day of practice remaining before their Week 3 matchup. Dalton has taken all of the club's first-team practice reps since Wednesday, putting him on track to make his first start in place of the No. 1 overall pick, who's completed 59% of his passes for 299 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions thus far.

Dalton is in his first year in Carolina, but he's one of the most accomplished No. 2 QBs in the league, having started 162 career games across stints with the Bengals, Cowboys, Bears and Saints. Head coach Frank Reich even suggested earlier this week, before Young missed consecutive days of practice, that Dalton could see situational snaps to help limit Young's exposure to injury.

The Panthers (0-2) will kick off against Seattle at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday on CBS.