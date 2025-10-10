The Carolina Panthers will be down at least four players when they play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, including running back Chuba Hubbard. Others officially ruled out on Friday include right tackle Taylor Moton, defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton and cornerback Akayleb Evans.

Hubbard has been dealing with a calf injury since Week 4, though he played that week, rushing for 49 yards on 10 carries against the New England Patriots. Hubbard then missed Week 5 and will miss his second consecutive game on Sunday.

In Hubbard's absence, Rico Dowdle exploded for 206 rushing yards and a touchdown in Carolina's 27-24 win over the Miami Dolphins. Dowdle will again get the bulk of Carolina's carries this week, this time against his former team. The Panthers are three-point home underdogs for Sunday's contest, per FanDuel.

Dowdle played five seasons in Dallas and Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer has said his team has taken Dowdle's advice to "buckle up" for the game.

"They got to buckle up," Dowdle said after his career-best performance. "I think they know for sure. They didn't keep me there for five years for no reason."

Moton suffered an elbow injury against the Dolphins, dealing another blow to an offensive line that already features center Austin Corbett, and right guards Robert Hunt and Chandler Zavala on injured reserve. The Panthers have already featured four different starting offensive line combinations through five weeks of the season.

On the defensive side of the ball, Wharton is out with a toe injury and Evans is dealing with an injured hamstring.