Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle torched his former team to the tune of 239 all-purpose yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Dallas Cowboys, and he let them know about it after the fact. He took a postgame jab at the Cowboys in a callback to his pregame comments, in which he warned the Week 6 opponent to "buckle up" for the matchup.

Dowdle, filling a larger role than usual with Chuba Hubbard out due to a calf injury, gashed the Cowboys for 183 rushing yards on 30 carries. His heavy workload carried over to the passing game, too, where he led the Panthers with four catches, 46 yards and a touchdown.

"They weren't buckled up," Dowdle said postgame.

It was the second consecutive monster performance for Dowdle, who stepped into the starting lineup last week. He erupted against the Miami Dolphins for 234 all-purpose yards, including 206 on the ground, as the focal point of the offense in a 27-24 victory. Dowdle issued the "buckle up" warning to the Cowboys after that breakout effort.

"I think they know for sure," Dowdle said ahead of the clash with the Cowboys. "I was there for five years. They didn't keep me there for five years for no reason. I definitely will say that. Looking forward to playing those guys next week. We'll handle it when we get there."

Dallas was highly familiar with Dowdle and his abilities given that he spent five seasons with the franchise from 2020 to 2024. He was the first undrafted player in Cowboys history to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season, but the team elected to let him walk in free agency after his career year in 2024.

"I know we're going to have to buckle up. We'll bring our seat belts, Rico, and buckle up," Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said on Monday. "Can't wait to see him, though."

Dowdle said his comments and in-game trash talk were all in good fun and that he "meant no harm" to his old team. He certainly harmed the Cowboys in the box score, though. His 239 scrimmage yards were the most in a single game in Panthers history. He also became the first player with 230 scrimmage yards in consecutive games since Le'Veon Bell accomplished the rare feat in 2014.

The tremendous play over the last two weeks will undoubtedly allow the Panthers to slow-play Hubbard's return. He has been dealing with his calf issue since Week 4, and with Dowdle emerging as a star-caliber running back, it is unclear how the team may distribute the workload when the group is back at full strength.